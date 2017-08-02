Contestant #1-Kadejah Liburd

Young, Beautiful and Bold perfectly describes contestant number one 18yr old Ms. Kadejah Liburd. This island beauty was born in our sister island St. Kitts on December 22nd 1998 to her loving and caring parents Eston and Nicole Liburd.

Kadejah completed her primary school education at the Charlestown Primary School on Nevis and the Tucker Clarke Primary School on St. Kitts, she then graduated and started her tertiary education at the Charlestown Secondary School where she completed her CXC examinations.

Kadejah is very reserved and spend most of her time with her family. She has had the most special bond with her late grandmother who she considers the love of her life. Her sisters mean the world to her they are her best friends hence the reason for her to look forward to either playing cards on a quiet night with them or even just joking around.

Driven by her enthusiasm and confidence Kadejah is adamant that once you believe it you can achieve it. As a contestant in this year’s Ms. Culture Queen Pageant Kadejah hopes to make her friends, family, chaperone and the community of Ramsbury proud.