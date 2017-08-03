Contestant #3 Donnella Dore

Pageantry

Having made her debut to Culturama in 2004, Bath Village resident Donnella Dore is back and ready to vie for the festival’s most coveted title; Ms. Culture Queen.

While enrolled in primary school, Donnella participated in Culturama’s Mr. and Ms. Talented Youth Pageant. She placed third runner-up.

Family

As a contestant in the Ms. Culture Queen Pageant, Donnella is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Adele Dore, who, in addition to securing two queen titles, was crowned Ms. Culture Queen in 2001.

Career and Education

The 24-year-old beauty considers a career in Human Resource Management. She holds an Associates Degree in Hospitality Management from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College on St. Kitts.

Athletics

Donnella’s primary and secondary school education was nurtured by teachers of the Charlestown Primary and Charlestown Secondary Schools respectively. While her years in secondary school were spent focused on academics, her primary school years featured athletics. She secured the title of Victrix Ludorum in the 2001 edition of the Gulf Insurance Inter Primary Schools Championship. For four consecutive years, she was the Class Champion at the Charlestown Primary School’s annual sports meet as well as the popular Inter Primary Schools Meet.