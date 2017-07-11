CONTESTANT NUMBER – 3: Monique Hall – Miss Nevis Solid Waste Management

This 24 year old Jamaican full breed, was born on August 18, 1992 in the picturesque city of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

She bloomed into a beautiful and charismatic young lady. She attended the Charlestown Secondary school for a short while then migrated back to Jamaica where she graduated from the Montego Bay high school for girls, one of the most prestigious high schools in Jamaica. She obtained distinctions and grade II level passes in English-language, office administration, principles of business and principles of Accounts respectively. She continued to pursue her education at the Northern Virginia community college where she graduated with two associate degrees of science.

She has also Obtained outstanding achievements throughout her life such as; airline security training, security awareness training, student Senate at the Northern Virginia community college, international student mentor, multiple semesters on the Dean’s list at Northern Virginia community college and to top it off with Outstanding awards for performance in English literature. She has also received multiple awards for community service and sports. When it comes to leadership, Monique is a natural. With just 24 years of life she has held high positions in businesses, schools and communities. When she’s not busy running her airline charter company, she takes on the road by traveling, meeting new people and exploring cultures worldwide.

With all this Greatness in one human, she takes this opportunity to share it with you for Ms Culture Swimwear 2017. Our culture, our legacy, Culturama 43