CONTESTANT NUMBER 4: Kachiana Robin – F.I.T Wellness Center

A ray of hope entered this world on the 24th September 1994, Kachiana Robin was born, the fourth of eight children, to Mr. and Mrs. James Robin.

Her education journey began at the Tucker Clark Primary School where she was able to maximize her potential. This led to her enrolment at the Washington Archibald High School, where she was successful in attaining six CSEC subjects and created a love for cooking and food safety. Thus she is currently cultivating this passion at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College majoring in the culinary arts. Additionally she works part-time at the Sunset Café in the Timothy Beach Resort.

As a lover of sports and competitions Kachiana from a very young age has participated in several athletic activities including netball and football. Ms. Robin has even represented the federation in 2012 in Aruba as a participant in the taekwondo competition, placing third in pence and second in spurning. In 2013 Ms Robin was selected as student of the prestigious Winnielle Model Management Agency, where she excelled exhibiting grace and poise which enabled her to model for Faith Benjamin Fashions and other local fashion shows. In2015 she placed first in a cook-off organized by Park Hyatt at the St. Kitts-Nevis Marriott Resort.

This year, Ms Robin turns her passion and competitive nature to the world of pageantry, desiring to expand her interests and further develop herself. Motivated by the words of one of her models Pele – “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do”. Kachiana has chosen the Miss Culture Swim Wear Competition as the gateway into this new world. As such she endeavours with the help and guidance of her Heavenly Father, This along with god’s mercies have helped me to achieve some of my goals and aim for ever higher accolades both professionally and personally.