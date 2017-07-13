CONTESTANT NUMBER 5 – Theola Vanterpool: Miss Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Ltd

Originally from Sandy Point St. Kitts, daughter of Violet Gilbert and Theophilus Vanterpool, is the beautiful 26 year old Theola Vanterpool. Theola calls Nevis her home, after being smitten by its charm and beauty, after a seemingly simple visit to spend time with friends and family!

Don’t let her shy and reserved demeanour fool you. This is one confident young woman who enjoys dancing, singing and dramatic arts. Her creative prowess is what is pushing her to pursue her career in professional hair dressing. And while she is in pursuit of her professional goals, she is already proud of her full-time job, which is, being an amazing mother who is dedicated to her children, and continuing to live a life that can be a shining example for other young single mothers to emulate.

Theola would like to use her anticipated success at the upcoming Miss Culture Swimwear, to influence a monetary program to be implemented to assist young men in the society with conflict resolutions. Many lives can be changed if a viable alternative is provided, in hopes of fostering conflict resolutions that are built on diplomacy and mutual respect for one another.

With Christ at her helm, she believes that all things are possible, and this upcoming pageantry will be of no exception.