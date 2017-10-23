Contestants participating in this year’s Gingerama Festival revealed

By: St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-The contestants who are set to participate in this year’s St. Georges Parish Festival known as Gingerama, were revealed to the general public on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Market Shop in Gingerland.

Chairman of the Gingerama Committee, Mr. Eric Evelyn, gave a few remarks before the contestants were revealed. He indicated, that it was a special feeling, knowing that they could have gathered for the revealing of the contestants for both pageants. Evelyn noted, that the committee has worked tirelessly to ensure that the event is a success.

Five contestants will be taking part in the Miss Gingerette competition while four contestants will participate in Miss Gingerama.

The contestants participating in Miss Gingerette are, Nickelsia Kelly, Calvincia Weekes, Lekeisha Clarke, D’Yoniqua Bergan and Maisha Vanterpool. The reigning Miss Gingerette is Zariah Matthew.

The Miss Gingerama participants are, Krystal Erskine, Akilah Weekes, Nakita Thibou, and Nayala L Hendrickson. The reigning Miss Gingerama is Ms. Theola Vanterpool.

Ms. Nakieta Liburd is overseeing the Miss Gingerette Pageant, while Ms. Kiesha Hobson is in charge of the Miss Gingerama Pageant.

After the participants were revealed, a motorcade made its way into Charlestown and back to Market Shop.

Gingerama 2017 will run from Thursday, November 30, 2017 to Sunday, December 3, 2017.