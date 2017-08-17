Corporate Partners Come On Board with Police Summer Youth Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2017 (SKNIS): The inaugural Police Summer Youth Camp has a wide variety of activities to keep the 200 participants positively engaged over the next two weeks including movie screenings, sports, picnics, a boat ride to Nevis, and a parade day. Factor in lunch and snacks for the 14 days for the participants and camp officials and it carries a hefty price tag.

To this end, a number of private entities have partnered with the Ministry of National Security and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to sponsor and donate in kind to the August 14 to 27 camp. The Coalition of Support for St. Kitts-Nevis Security Initiatives is one such entity. It was launched in 2011 and has as its members the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Ross University, Royal Beach Casino, Windsor University, Royal St. Kitts Hotel and the Four Seasons Resort.

Ray Francis, Ross University’s Campus Administrator and Director of Finance, said the university was pleased to support the new initiative.

“Our young people are indeed our future, and it is important that we invest in our young people to build a stronger and healthier society for all of us,” he stated. “… And that’s one of the reasons why we are excited to partner with the government, the police force, [and] the Ministry of National Security in this initiative. Because as we look at this initiative, we feel as if it’s not only meant to address the issues that we are looking at today but it is certainly meant to address the issues that we will be faced with for generations to come. It is very forward looking; it is strategic; it is insightful and it’s exactly the sort of initiative that Ross University is always proud to be a part of.”

Other agencies that stepped forward to assist include the Ministry of Education, Island Auto Supply, Bullseye Car Rental, MaPau, O. D. Brisbane and Associates and the Food Center.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that he was grateful for the support that the camp attracted.

“We want to thank all of you, all of the business people and individuals who recognize a good effort when they see one and who contribute something to it,” he expressed, at the opening of the two week activity on Monday (August 14). “It’s not always about money, sometimes volunteering your time, support, passing by and inquiring [about] what’s happening are just as important as money.”

The camp is being held at the Dr. William Connor Primary School under the theme “Creating a Brighter Future through Community Policing.”