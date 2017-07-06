CPS and IWPS in Primary Schools’ Finals

By:Curtis Morton

The battle lines are well and truly drawn. The two finalists in the TDC/Runako Morton Primary schools cricket league, were determined on Wednesday 5th July 2017.

In semifinal one, Charlestown Primary overpowered Jocelyn Liburd Primary in a competitive game, to secure a spot in the finals.

Summarized scores: CPS 103 for 5-T. Queeley 36; J. Tyson 12; A. Amory 11*

Liburd 2 for 17; J. Lawrence 1; J. Manners 1; K. Huggins 1

JLPS 67 for 9 in 14 overs: C. Pluck 14; N. Liburd 7

Amory 4; B. Carlton 3; J. Tyson 1; T. Queeley 1

That same afternoon, Ivor Walters Primary managed to overpower the St. Thomas’ Primary School to seal the other spot.

Starring in that match, were Captain of the IWPS team, Damari Mitchell and Lite Browne who teamed up in a decisive partnership, to take the game away from, the STPS team.

Summarized scores:

STPS 79 for 4 from 15 Overs: Tejarie Sargeant 27; Teron Webbe 20; Delandre Tyson 17

Mitchell 1; Stevens 1; Jones 1; L. Browne 1

IWPS 80 for 3 –D. Mitchell 37*; Lite Browne 19

Teron Webbe 2; T. Wade 1; L. Weekes 1

IWPS winning by 7 wickets

The finals between CPS and IWPS will be held at the ET Willett Park on Friday 7th July, commencing at 2 pm.

A bumper crowd is expected to witness the game.