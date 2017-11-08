CPS Survive NEVIS ACADEMY Scare.

The final game of the preliminary rounds in the 2017 edition of the Primary schools championship, was played at the ET Willet Park, on Tuesday.

The Charlestown Primary school’s team, which had already qualified for the semis, set for Friday, came up against the Nevis Academy team.

Most of the spectators anticipated a huge win for the CPS team. However, the Nevis Academy players, coached by Leroy ‘Jun-Jun’ Sweeney, acquitted themselves superbly and up to seconds to go in the first half, the score was nil-all and the CPS players and their coaching staff, must have been, really worried.

However, with only seconds remaining in that first half, one of the Nevis Academy’s defenders, tried to clear the danger of the approaching CPS strikers, inside the box and inadvertently kicked the ball into his own goal—much to the chagrin of his team mates.

In the second half, the CPS team came out with more purpose and intensity and the Nevis Academy’s goal keeper was forced to make several outstanding saves.

He was well supported by his defensive crew, led by one of two females in the team.

The CPS team remained persistent though and finally got one to angle away from the goalie.

Make that 2 goals to nil, in favour of the CPS.

The Nevis Academy team to their credit, kept the persistent forwards for the CPS team, at bay, for the remainder of the game.

Final score: CPS 2 Nevis Academy nil.

The semifinals between the four top teams, is scheduled for Friday 10th November, at the ET Willet Park.