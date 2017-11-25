Craddock Road businesspersons robbed of cash

By:Erasmus Williams

Charlestown, Nevis, November 25, 2017 – Two masked men, one brandishing a firearm, robbed a Craddock Road shop after holding the owners at gunpoint Thursday night.

Informed sources said Keith Claxton and Janet Browne were closing the business when the men entered the building and held them at gunpoint.

Browne and Claxton were reportedly ordered to lie down on the floor while the men stole a number of items including a bag, cell phones and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Browne and Claxton were not hurt and police are said to be investigating.