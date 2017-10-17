Credit Unions to the Rescue

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- Manager at the Nevis Credit Union, Mr. G. Sydney Newton, on Monday appealed to Credit Union members and other interested persons to contribute to the Credit Union’s established ‘Disaster Relief Fund’.

He noted that the plan was instituted some twenty-one years ago, in 1996 and has been used over the years to assist individuals, in times of disaster.

Members have been asked to contribute at least $1.00 per month or $12.00 per year, to the fund.

He noted that God had spared St. Kitts and Nevis from the ravages of the recent storms, but pointed out that other neighbouring islands, were not so fortunate.

Therefore, the Credit Union family within the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, was reaching out in a tangible way to Credit Union members in the affected islands.

The Nevis Cooperative Credit union is therefore contributing an initial sum of $10,000.00 US and this will be matched in kind by The Police Credit Union; FND; The St. Kitts Credit Union and the St. Kitts- Nevis national league.

In effect, an accumulated sum of $50,000.00 US will be sent to Dominica and other affected islands, in the near future. This will be administered by the Credit Unions in those islands.

Mr. Newton however, asked the local Credit Union members to dig deep into their pockets and contribute more than the previously requested one dollar.

‘It could be $5.00; 20; 100—whatever,’ he pleaded.