By:Curtis Morton

The very exciting under 21 tournament hosted by the Youth and Sports Department and sponsored by Pennyless Auto parts, continued over the last weekend.

On Saturday 10th June, Windward engaged Eastern at the ET Willett Park. In the rain aborted encounter, Eastern came out the winner to remain undefeated, winning on a faster run rate.

Summarized scores; Windward 169 for 9: Theron Bussue 47; Shevon Jeffers 35; Marcus Dubberry 28;

Javani Tyson 2 wickets

Eastern: 93 for 1 from 10 overs when rain stopped play. Saeed Williams 40*

Eastern won on a faster run rate.

Player of the match-Eastern-Saeed Williams

Player of the match-Windward –Theron Bussue

On Sunday 11th June, the hitherto undefeated Eastern team, engaged Central at the ETW.

Central batted first and were off to a shaky start with ace batsman Ross Powell getting a two ball duck.

However, the innings was steadied by Justin Anderson and later swash buckling knocks by Kezron Archibald and Kian Pemberton.

The confident Eastern team, could only manage 150 in response, with Jamie Cornelius top scoring with 35.

Summarized scores: Central 184 for 7 from 30 overs: Kezron Archibald 45; Kian Pemberton 35*; Justin Anderson 30

Tewan Prentice 2 for 38; Ramishua Samaroo 1 for 17; Carlon Tuckett 1 for 27;

Easterns 150 all out in 27.3 overs: Jamie Cornelius 35; Tijarie Clarke 25; Julani Manners 15

Balgobin 3 for 26; Akadianto Willett 3 for 26

Central won by 34 runs

Player of the match –Easterns –Jamie Cornelius

Player of the match –central-Kian Pemberton.