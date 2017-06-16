Cricket Under 21 Finals promises much for Father’s Day

They are not quite fathers yet, but for certain their proud Dads will show up in their numbers to witness some of Nevis’ finest under 21 cricketers in a fantastic exhibition of cricketing skills, slated for Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the ET Willet Park.

The action will bowl off at 1:30 pm as Eastern takes on Central in the finals of the first ever under 21 Cricket league, hosted by the Youth and Sports Department and sponsored by Pennyless Auto Parts.

The leading run scorers in the tournament up to this point are: Jamie Cornelius 128 runs; Ross Powell 111 runs; Saeed Williams 92 runs; Shevon Jeffers 89 runs; Marcus Dubberry 80 runs and Carlon Tuckett 65 runs.

The lead wicket takers are: Akadianto Willet 10 wickets; Carlon Tuckett 7 wickets; Tewan Prentice 6 wickets; Jamie Cornelius 5 wickets and Balgobin 4 wickets.

The general public is cordially invited out on Sunday (Father’s Day) to see the youngsters in action.