Cricket West Indies Issues Invitations to Bid for Hosting the ICC Women’s World T20, 2018

JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) has issued the Bid Document for the historic standalone ICC Women’s World T20 2018 (ICC WWT20 2018) to its member Local Cricket Boards (LCB). The ICC WWT20 2018 will be played in the West Indies from November 3 – 24, 2018 and is the first ICC Women’s T20 tournament to be played independently from the Men’s.

The Bid Document outlines the process for LCBs and Governments to go through, in order to host this event.

There are three main opportunities for LCBs and Governments to host matches:

Warm-up matches– 2 host countries where each team will play two official warm-up matches

Group Stages and Opening Celebrations – Two countries will host the group stages with each group in a single country. There will be five teams and a total of 10 matches played in each group. Countries hosting warm-up matches can also host group stages. Host countries will have the opportunity to put on an opening celebration – e.g. concert or street parade to start the tournament in their countries.

Semi-Finals and Final– Four teams will play in the semi-final stage to advance to the Final. A host country will be chosen for these four teams; two semi-finals and the Final will be played in that country.

CWI’s CEO, Johnny Grave stated, “The ICC Women’s WT20 2018 is a fantastic opportunity for the region to show the world that the West Indies is the best place to play and watch cricket. To host an ICC global event as the current World Champions makes it even more special and provides the perfect platform for us to transform women’s cricket in the region. The CWI Project Team, led by our Independent Board Director, Jennifer Nero, has already started planning the event and we are confident that it will raise the standards for hosting events in the Caribbean.”

Once bids are received, the CWI Project Team, will review all submissions and send their recommendations to the CWI board of directors, before the final recommendation is submitted to the ICC; the ICC, will make the final decision on the venues for the ICC WWT20 2018 by the end of year.