Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 23, 2017 (SKNIS): The parents or guardians of children that show signs of slipping into antisocial activities or who are at risk from bullying, extreme peer pressure or other social challenges have been offered assistance from Dr. Neals Chitan, an international consultant and crime reduction specialist.

Dr. Chitan is in St. Kitts and Nevis up until April 2017, under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Security, to implement his copyright EDER approach, which stands for Enforcement, Diagnostic, Education, and Rehabilitation. The programme takes a sustainable approach to crime prevention as it looks at the root causes, focuses on constant engagement with young people at all ages, and channels their energies towards positive behavioural change. Dr. Chitan is currently meeting with various community groups, including students at the high school and tertiary levels of education, incarcerated youth, sports club members and others on any given day, but he said he always leaves time for community engagements after.

“Parents if you are there in the community and you are looking for some type of support, call me, don’t worry about it,” he stated, citing his cellular telephone number as 662-3606. “I will be willing to come out. I’m driving so I will come out to the extreme to help you if I have to.”

The crime reduction specialist is also expected to facilitate a national consultation on crime next month, where he will engage stakeholders and help guide the development of strategies under their purview that they can call upon to reduce antisocial elements.

“I really want to do all I can to help SKN.” Dr. Chitan stated. “I think it is a doable thing because of the size of the population. “I think we can do it together; I am committed. My office (in Canada) is closed for three months and I am here. St. Kitts and Nevis, you can’t kill me with work. I was born for this.”

Dr. Chitan’s work has taken him to various countries including England, Kenya, Ethiopia, Canada, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He has also worked in seven states in the United States of America including New York.

Information about EDER, and its related Project Stop and Think; real world concepts for tackling crime; and Dr. Chitan’s background and the project goals can be heard on an SKNIS television programme called “Rooting Out Crime” – A Conversation with Dr. Neals Chitan. The programme will air on ZIZ Television on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. and rebroadcast on Wednesday, January 25 at 12:45 p.m. Check local listings for other air dates and time. The full interview is also available on demand on YouTube by visiting THESKNIS channel.