Cruise Boosts St. Kitts Nightlife

BASSETERRE (11TH Nov., 2017): Nightlife businesses in St. Kitts will see a boost in business activity when the Viking Sea overnights, and passengers are expected to visit restaurants, bars, clubs and other night spots.

The Viking Sea arrived in St. Kitts today with a maximum capacity of 930 passengers on a 15-day cruise itinerary. The ship arrived at 8am, and will leave the island at 4:30pm on Thursday.

Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant said, “Expanding the length of time a cruise ship stays in St. Kitts has been a strategic plan of my team, particularly in attracting overnight cruise calls.”

“As more ships stay longer into the night, it is imperative that the nightlife establishments and entertainment groups rise up to the occasion to provide quality and memorable experiences,” Minister Grant said.

The Viking Sea is operated by Viking Ocean Cruises, and is scheduled to make 14 calls to St. Kitts this cruise season. Her sister the Viking Sky also cruises to the island.

.

When cruise ships stay overnight at a destination passengers are free leave the ship and explore the island. On an overnight port call, passengers will opt to venture out and make the most of a night by seeking moonlight boat rides, beach parties, unique and local culinary experiences and authentic performances.

Cruise ships are scheduled to make more than 70 calls to the island this month, November. December will be an epic month for the cruise sector with more than 100 cruise calls to the island, with most days comprising of a minimum of three cruise ships. This cruise season is projected to bring more than a million passengers to St. Kitts.