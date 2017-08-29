Cultural Contingent Off To the UK

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- A forty-one strong cultural delegation from Nevis, left the Charlestown pier via the MV Mark Twain, on the afternoon of Wednesday 23rd August.

The multi-faceted and talented delegation, which comprises of singers, dancers, masquerades, poets, cake walkers, drummers, string band and media personnel, was en route to St. Kitts, where they boarded a British Airways flight at the RLB International airport and headed for the United Kingdom.

The delegation’s journey, which involved much sacrifice, in terms of personal funds, fund raising endeavours and assistance from many sponsors, including the Nevis Island Administration, was a signal honour in tribute of Mr. Arthur France M.B.E. a proud Nevisian son, who was the brain behind the founding of the Leeds carnival (the first ever carnival in Europe), which this year is celebrating its 50th year.

Special tribute must be paid to Miss Sheilagh James, Communications Officer within the Ministry of Tourism, who played the lead role in coordinating the trip and the fund raising exercises which extended to even Nevisians within the Leeds community who also organized fund raisers and are assisting in hosting the members of the delegations at their personal homes.

While in Leeds, the delegation will participate in a number of activities which will include a King and Queen show; serenading of senior citizens (some of whom are from Nevis); watching Kieran Powell and the West Indies team in the ongoing test match; tribute to a Captain Wenham, a masquerade legend, who is originally from Nevis; a thanksgiving service; a recognition ceremony in honour of Arthur France; J’ouvert; parade of troupes; an arts exhibition featuring Vaughn Anslyn; a civic reception hosted by the lady Mayor of Leeds and a tour of Leeds.

The highlight of the trip will be a night featuring all Nevis acts, on Thursday 31st August, when the delegates will take the Leeds West Indian place, by storm.

That night will see such acts as Delly Ranks, Dis and Dat, Nayala Daniel, Sugar Hill String band, Cake walkers, masquerades, Joe-Joe on pan, Earl PANCHO Morton; X-man and the dynamic NEPAC dancers.

The delegation is due to return to the federation on Saturday 2nd September and some time after their return, a presentation of highlights of the trip will be shown to the Nevisian public, at NEPAC.