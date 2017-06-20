Culturama 43 Contestants Officially Launched

On Friday, June 16, 2017, the contestants of two major Culturama 43 pageants were unveiled in grand style during the launching ceremony held at the Bay Front in Charlestown.

The launch, which was chaired by recently appointed Chairman of the Culturama Secretariat, Mr. Antonio ‘Abonaty’ Liburd.

Among the attendees was the Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Vance Amory. He officially launched Culturama 43 in the absence of the Minister of Culture, the Hon. Mark Brantley who was said to be out of state on official government business.

According to Mr. Amory in his brief address, he expected great things for Culturama this year, especially if the crowd turnout and the atmosphere of the revelers were any indication of events to come. Premier Amory also recognized the contribution that this year’s patron, Mr. Joe Claxton, has made to Nevisian Culture over the years, through his passion for folk dance.

Other activities in this year’s launch included a give-away for the upcoming St. Kitts Musical Festival. Persons were invited on stage to answer questions and earn their tickets.

It was also announced that FLOW, a platinum sponsor for the Culturama festivities, will provide free internet for a year to this year’s patron.

The list of sponsors and their representatives are as follows.

Miss Culture Swimwear (Tuesday, August 01, 2017)

Contestant #1 Tereka Browne – Miss Clive Evelyn Construction

Contestant #2 Stavena Lewis – Miss FLOW

Contestant #3 Monique Hall – Miss Nevis Solid Waste Department

Contestant #4 Kachiana Robin – Miss Fitness Wellness Center

Contestant #5 Theola Vanterpool – Miss Carib Brewery

The Miss Culture Queen (Sunday, August 06, 2017)

Contestant #1 Kadejah Liburd – Miss Nevlec

Contestant #2 Khalitra Swanston – Miss Carib Brewery

Contestant #3 Donella Dore – Miss St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank

Contestant #4 Merv-Ann Thompson – Ms Development Bank of St. Kitts Nevis

Contestant #5 Zarina Alcendor – Miss FLOW