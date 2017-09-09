Curfews imposed, millions evacuate as Irma descends on Florida

Hurricane Irma is edging closer and closer to Florida as millions brace for the impact of the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade.

As of about 6 p.m. Saturday, Irma was 110 miles southeast of Key West with sustained winds of 110 mph. It was moving west, and is expected to turn north and head up the western coast of Florida, making landfall on Sunday.

The storm, which was downgraded to a Category 3 storm after making landfall as a rare Category 5 storm in Cuba overnight, has sent 75,000 people into shelters in Florida. More than six million people have been warned to evacuate its path.

Some 10,000 flights have been cancelled in anticipation of Irma, about 7,000 of them in Florida alone.

President Trump tweeted a video from a Cabinet meeting Saturday, telling people to “get out of” Irma’s way.

“Property is replaceable but lives are not. and safety has to come first. Don’t worry about it, get out of its way,” Trump said.Read More..http://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-irma-forecast-strike-florida-keys-category/story?id=49697542