Current Statistics of Prisoners at Her Majesty’s Prisons in St. Kitts and Nevis

The St. Kitts and Nevis prison population currently stands at 220 inmates, of which there are 212 males and 8 females.

This information was revealed today Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Nevis High Court by a Prison Officer at the conclusion of the April Criminal Assizes.

According to the officer, within the St. Kitts prison there are 192 males and 8 females. Nineteen males are housed at the Prison Farm on Nevis, and there is one (1) male housed at the Cardin Home, St. Kitts.

This 220 prison population can further be broken down as follows:

Ninety-seven (97) males and one (1) female were convicted at the High Court, while forty-three (43) males and two (2) females were convicted at the Magistrate’s Court.

Forty-two (42) males and two (2) females are awaiting trial at the Magistrate Court, and fourteen (14) males and one (1) female are awaiting trial at the High Court.

Seven (7) inmates are awaiting sentencing and one (1) male is awaiting extradition.

There are three (3) males and one (1) female who are incarcerated as per Court Orders.

Three (3) males are categorized as debtors and are incarcerated in what is traditionally known as Debtor’s Prison.

One (1) inmate has been condemned to death while one female is classified as a Prohibited Immigrant.

According to the statistics and classifications provided by the officer, there are however, no inmates currently awaiting appeal, nor are there any detainees or escapees listed as a part of the June, 2017 Prison Statistics.