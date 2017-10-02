CWI Expands Kiddy Cricket and Grassroot Programmes to Assist Barbuda

Windiescricket.com

St John’s, ANTIGUA – Following the serious impact Hurricane Irma had on Barbuda and all residents being forced to evacuate, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have come up with a programme to engage the young men and women in healthy and wholesome recreation. As part of its continuous efforts, CWI has designed an “extension” to the existing Kiddy Cricket and Grassroots programmes.

Starting this Saturday, September 30, Cricket Clusters will be opened at the following locations from 9am – 12noon:

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – Two Level One Coaches Assigned / Equipment and provided by CWI – to engage children resident at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Rising Sun Ground (Additional Cricket Cluster) – Two Level One Coaches Assigned / Equipment and provided by CWI – to engage children resident at the National Technical Training Centre and other surrounding shelters

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams and his team have intimidated that this is an easy way for CWI to engage the young people and with the “skills gained through this programme, we hope it will help to stave off some of the feeling of despair that we know exist. The physical activity along with sharing space with others can assist with coping. The programme is always geared to be promoted in a safe, fun, and expressive environment; while allowing them to do better socially, integrate into Antigua, make new friends, foster resilience, positively communicate, experience teambuilding and release any emotional distress developed through their traumatic experiences.”

More so, CWI looks forward to giving the children of Barbuda the opportunity to do what children do best, “Play” (batting, bowling, fielding, wicket keeping, running, jumping and having fun!).

This initiative is supported by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association, the Ministry of Sports and the National Organization for Disaster Services.