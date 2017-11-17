An exciting bikathon and walkathon is being planned for Saturday 25th November. This as a part of international Men’s day activities that are being held on Nevis.

Pastor Wayne Maynard of the Gender Affairs Division, noted that even though the day’s activity is labeled as a ‘father/son’ feature, all other family members are welcomed to come along and participate.

The interested persons will gather at the Villa grounds in time for a 6 am start.

The walkers will proceed up the Charlestown Secondary school’s drive; into Stoney grove; on to Pump Road; on to the Stuart Williams road; down the bypass road and then on to Pinneys.

The bikers on the other hand, will leave sometime after the walkers and will travel along the island’s main road; on to the Samuel Hunkins Drive and will circle that drive twice, before proceeding through Old Hospital Road; on to Jessups (for the stronger ones) and will all assemble at the proposed Pinney’s Park.

At Pinney’s, the athletes will get involved in some fun activities, which will include:

Bike races and walking races.

The Gender affairs Division, would have the privilege of having well known Nevisian Triathlete, Reggie Douglas, coordinate the event