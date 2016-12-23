Charlestown-Nevis-Tuesday 20th December, saw Daisy Nisbett celebrating her 95th birthday.

Coincidentally, on that same day, the Seniors’ Division, hosted the annual Christmas luncheon for the seniors and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Mr. Keith Glasgow, was on hand to present Miss Nisbett with a fruit basket, complements of the City Drug store and his Ministry.

He thanked Miss Nisbett for her sterling contribution to the development of the Nevisian community and wished her well as she continued to enjoy her golden years.

Miss Nisbett for her part, thanked God and thanked the Ministry of Social Development, the seniors division and the entire staff for their assistance over the years.