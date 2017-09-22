De Rock and Beaters Feature in Brown Hill Community Fun Day

By:Curtis Morton

President of the Brown Hill Community Improvement club, Mr. Warren Pemberton, on Thursday 21st September, gave an update as to what transpired at the recently held community fun day, organized by his hard working Brown Hill Community improvement Club. This was held on Saturday 16th September-Heroes’ day.

The two main games in focus on the day, were Cricket and Dominoes.

Some eight teams from the St. John’s and St. Paul’s parishes, participated in the domino contest and it boiled down to the top four teams in the semifinals, which were: Enforcer, De Rock, The Myers brothers and Hamilton. It was a best of seven games semis and it therefore meant that the first team to win four games, would qualify for the finals.

The preliminary games were concluded on the Saturday evening and that left the four top teams to battle against each other, on the following day, Sunday 17th September, at Alfred’s shop in Bath village.

De Rock who has been dubbed the ‘knockout king’, defeated Enforcer and Hamilton defeated the Myers brothers.

De Rock then sparred off with Hamilton in the best of nine games finals and after getting to five games first, went on to take the championship bragging rights and cash prize of $1,500.00, which was presented by main sponsor of the fun day, area representative, Hon. Mark Brantley.

Second placed Hamilton got $750.00 and Enforcer defeated Myers for the third spot and collected $500.00 and the Myers brothers had to share their fourth place prize of $250.00.

Meanwhile, only three teams registered for the Cricket tournament which was played on Saturday and unfortunately one team exited before a ball could be bowled and so that left the Jahbass team to come up against Beaters.

Beaters made 70 for 7 in their allotted 7 overs and the Jah Bass team could only muster 54 all out in their seven overs, after initially being 30 for no loss from 3.

The Beaters team received a cash prize of $1,000.00 from the Hon. Mark Brantley and the Jah Bass team collected $500.00.

According to President Pemberton, the club will now move speedily to use some of the proceeds from the fun day, to purchase well needed supplies for residents of the neighbouring islands, who have been severely affected by the recent hurricanes.

He also indicated that the Brown Hill play field will be utilized more often by the club, to host similar fun filled activities.