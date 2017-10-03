Deadly vehicle accident claims life of young basketball player

By:Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, OCTOBER 2ND 2017 – A young basketball player lost his life in a deadly multiple vehicular accident Sunday night.

Promising and gifted national youth player of SP Pride Kings, Seccada Garroden died on the spot in the accident that occurred in the vicinity of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine nearly four miles west of Basseterre.

Garroden and his teammates had played in a game at Basketball City in Basseterre and were returning to Sandy Point on the team bus when the tragic accident took place.

It was not immediately known how many other persons were injured and the extent of their injuries.

Photos on social media also show the extent of the accident.