Deli Ranks Completes the Double for Culturama 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- History was created at the Nevis Cultural Village on Thursday, August 3, 2017 when Soca Artist Deli Ranks, captured both the Soca Monarch Groovy and the Soca Monarch Power Competitions for the second time in succession.

He competed against seven other artists in both contests and at the end of the night; the judges were convinced that he had outperformed his competitors. For the Groovy competition, he performed a song entitled,’Wuk It’. First runner up was awarded to X-man with a song called, ‘Formula 1’. Eto Dan & Kz were placed second runner up with a tune entitled, ‘Groove Me’. The other participants who participated were, Daddy Tustee, Hollywood, Stadics, Bad Man Polo and Lil Miss.

In the Soca Monarch Power Contest, Deli Ranks emerged the winner with a song called, ‘Pan Jam’. First runner up went to Selecta Mad & Dj Woodis with a song entitled, ‘Wootoop Tv’. There was a tie for second runner up between Daddy Tustee and Eto Dan & Kz. The duo performed a song entitled; ‘Clean Session’ and Daddy Tustee did a tune called, ‘How We Do It’.

The other participants who took part in the competition were, Jeezy Sparta, Heuj, Ayatolla and X-man.