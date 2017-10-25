Delta Offers Additional Direct Flights to St. Kitts

For clients looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter, Delta will soon offer direct flights to the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis from two of its biggest hubs.

Adding to its more than 500 daily departures out of New York, Delta will operate on Saturdays beginning Dec. 23, 2017 with a direct flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts and vice-versa. The flight from New York will depart at 8:30 a.m., while the St. Kitts flight will depart at 2:50 p.m.

Bolstering the existing seasonal Saturday and Wednesday service from Atlanta to St. Kitts and Nevis during the December holidays, Delta will also offer additional flights on Tuesdays. The Tuesday flights from Atlanta will depart at 10 a.m., while the St. Kitts flights will depart at 4:10 p.m. This additional service will be offered Jan. 9-March 27, 2018.

For more information, visit delta.com.