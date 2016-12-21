By:Curtis Morton

A second attempt at hosting the Annual General Meeting of the Nevis Cricket Association, was made on the evening of Tuesday 20th December.

The meeting was again held at the Nevis Credit Union conference room and this one proved successful.

Approximately thirty individuals, representing clubs and teams from across the island, were present.

Preliminary reports included the President’s report and the Treasurer’s report, which after some debate, were both accepted.

The highlight of the evening, was the election of officers for the upcoming year.

The highly anticipated two way race between the incumbent President, Denrick Liburd and former President, Ronald Powell, soon turned into a three way affair, as Angela Williams was also nominated for the position of President.

Denrick Liburd came away the winner with eight votes; Ronald Powell six and Angela Williams four, from the eighteen available votes of the delegates represented.

The election of the other members of the Association ensued with Thyrone Hendrickson unopposed as Vice President and Stascius Wallace as Treasurer, also unopposed.

The full executive reads:

Denrick Liburd-President

Thyrone Hendrickson –Vice President

Secretary-Wingrove Powell

Asst. Secretary-Errol Somersall

Treasurer-Stascius Wallace

Selectors: Keith Scarborough; Merlin Liburd; Frank Monzac and Ellison Smithen.

Management team: Clive Pemberton; Kenny Persaud; Kelvin Archibald; Merlin Liburd and Frank Monzac.