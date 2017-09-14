Department Of Gender Affairs Empowers Women at HMP to Become Entrepreneurs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 13, 2017 (SKNIS): Under the theme “Engaging, Empowering and Advancing Women,” the Department of Gender Affairs in St. Kitts hosted a two day Entrepreneurship Workshop for a group of six women at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) on September 13 and 14, 2017.

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates a man’s world,” stated Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Gender Field Officer in the Ministry of Gender Affairs, as she delivered the opening remarks to the women present, highlighting that the workshop’s objective is to “ensure that women share equally in every aspect of national development.”

She welcomed the audience of women by stating that, “being here today means that you are taking the initiative to empower yourself, your community, [and] your children.”

Mrs Charles affirmed that the Department of Gender Affairs is dedicated to “continue educating women in this country by engendering empowerment, fostering creativity, organizational skills, leadership abilities and problem solving.”

The workshop is designed as a brief but intensive training for women to aid those interested in developing their business ideas and business plans to be able to have the necessary skills to start their own businesses upon their reintegration into society.