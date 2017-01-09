Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2017 (SKNIS): Staff members of the Department of Labour are settling in to their new home located in the building on the corner of Church and Central Street that houses the Government Treasury.

The move, from the John Gumbs Building on the Bay Road, completes the relocation phase for the department, which was originally based at New Street.

Acting Commissioner of Labour, Shernel James, said that she was grateful for the patience and understanding of the public over the last seven months during the transition. She added that the customary quality service was provided by the staff and the same will hold true at the new location.

The office is expected to open on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Regular office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The door to enter the building is located on Church Street. The Department of Labour can be reached at 762-1029 or 662-2075.