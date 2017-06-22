Department of Sports / Kanchan Nariani Primary School Netball 2017

June 21st, 2017

Tucker Clarke Primary School defeated Violet Petty Primary School 14-13

The goal scorers from Tucker Clarke Primary School were scoring 7 of 18 attempts and Abigail Forbes scored 7 from 16.

The goal scorers for Violet Petty Primary School were Tikela Scarborough scoring 7 of 17 attempts and Dakota Williams scoring 6 from 10.

Outstanding players where Tucker Clarke Goal Attack Abigail Forbes, Shaquana Islbe and Violet Petty Goal keeper Raquella Byron.

Dr William Connor Primary School defeated Cayon Primary School 9 – 8

The goal scorers from Dr.W.Connor Primary School were Tacquanna Thomas scoring 3 of 4 attempts and Joshye Donavon scoring 6 from 9.

The goal scorers from Cayon Primary School were D. Mathew scoring 5 of 9 attempts and Aloka Borton scoring 3 from 14.

Outstanding players were Dr William Connor Goal Attack Joshye Donavon and Goal Defence Kylla Rawlins.

Quarter Final Results

Saddlers Primary School defeated Bronte Welsh Primary School 26 – 1

Sandy Point Primary School defeated St Pauls Primary School 21 – 5

SEMI-FINALS 22ND JUNE 2017

Dr. William Connor Primary v Sandy Point at Pam Tyson Netball city at 1.30 pm

Tucker Clarke Primary v Saddlers Primary at Pam Tyson Netball city at 3.00 pm