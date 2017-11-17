NetballSports

Department Of Sports Open High School Netball Update

By:Curtis Morton

In a match played on Saturday 11th November, Charlestown Secondary 29   Basseterre High School 16

 Matches on Thursday 16th November 2017

 Charles E Mills Secondary School 21 vs. Verchilds High School 16

 OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:

 Charles E Mills Secondary School: Altrunelle Thomas Goal keeper, Goal Defense (GK, GD)

Verchilds High School:  Shaaya Sargeat Center (C)

Saddlers Secondary School 49 vs. Cayon High School 23

 OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:

 Saddlers Secondary School:  Kizivor Jeffers Goal Attack (GA)

Cayon High School: Leshawna Benjamin Goal Shooter (GS)

You might also like