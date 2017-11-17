Department Of Sports Open High School Netball Update

By:Curtis Morton
In a match played on Saturday 11th November, Charlestown Secondary 29 Basseterre High School 16
Matches on Thursday 16th November 2017
Charles E Mills Secondary School 21 vs. Verchilds High School 16
OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:
Charles E Mills Secondary School: Altrunelle Thomas Goal keeper, Goal Defense (GK, GD)
Verchilds High School: Shaaya Sargeat Center (C)
Saddlers Secondary School 49 vs. Cayon High School 23
OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:
Saddlers Secondary School: Kizivor Jeffers Goal Attack (GA)
Cayon High School: Leshawna Benjamin Goal Shooter (GS)