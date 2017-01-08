Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 07, 2017 (RSCNPF): Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and officers of Division “B” responded to a shooting incident in the Green Tree Housing Development that has resulted in injuries to two (2) persons.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Friday (January 06).

Investigations revealed that the victims are Darren Webster, 25, and Calvert Francis, 20, both residents of the area. Further details are that the men were at their residence, when an unknown assailant(s) fired several gunshots at and into the house wounding the victims in their shoulder area.

Both were transported by Police vehicle to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained and are warded in stable condition.

Commenting on the incident, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “this is the third gun related incident we have had for the year. It is disheartening to see this type of activity, considering the calm period we experienced during the Christmas and Carnival period.” He added, “as we all continue to welcome 2017, let us search ourselves for the ways in which we can make a difference to ensuring a safe St. Kitts and Nevis. Let us talk to our families, our neighbours.. let it be the talk in our churches, our workplaces. Let us all commit to doing our part to ensure safety in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Commissioner encouraged citizens to make a difference. “Let 2017 be the year you commit yourselves to making a difference for your community and remember, If you see something, say something.”

Persons who may witnessed this incident are asked to come forward and provide any information they may have to the Police by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at 465-2241, your community Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS).

The investigation continues.