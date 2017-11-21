Development Bank is major sponsor of the 2017 Miss Gingerama Pageant

Charlestown, Nevis, November 20, 2017 (DBSKN) — In its continued effort to promote community togetherness in the Federation, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) is the major sponsor of the 2017 Miss Gingerama Pageant which will be held on Saturday December 2.

The pageant which has aptly been renamed the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Miss Gingerama Pageant will be held at the Gingerama Village, Cronies House in Market Shop, Gingerland, Nevis, from 8:00 pm.

“As part of the Bank’s social responsibility we have been promoting community togetherness over the years by sponsoring various community activities, and this year we are happy to be on board again with the Gingerama Festival Committee,” revealed Ms Hyacinth Pemberton, the Bank’s Manager for its Nevis branch.

“Last year we sponsored one of the contestants for the Miss Gingerama Pageant, and this year we are doing it even bigger because we are the major sponsor for the 2017 Miss Gingerama Pageant,” observed Ms Pemberton at a ceremony held in the Branch Office’s Board Room on Friday November 17 where she presented the bank’s sponsorship cheque to the 2017 Gingerama Festival Committee.

The ceremony which was witnessed by one the Bank’s Nevis-based Directors Mr Stephen Jones, was attended by Mr Eric Evelyn Chairperson of the Gingerama Festival Committee, Ms Jasmine Herbert Treasurer of the Gingerama Festival Committee, Ms Keisha Hobson Chairperson of the Gingerama Pageant, and Ms Sandra Browne Coordinator of the Gingerama Pageant.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, I would like to offer my best wishes for the upcoming festival,” observed Ms Pemberton.

She wished every success to the contestants, and invited the general public to come on out and give the contestants support.

On receiving the sponsorship cheque, Chairperson of the Gingerama Festival Committee Mr Eric Evelyn offered a hearty ‘thank you’ to the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for the generous donation.

“The Development Bank would have come on board with us last year, and they are coming on board in a much bigger way in 2017,” said Mr Evelyn. “We are very delighted that the bank has seen it fit to come on board in this way, and because the Development Bank will be the major sponsor we will be naming the show the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Miss Gingerama Pageant.”

Mr Evelyn thanked Ms Pemberton for ensuring that the Development Bank has continued to be a great corporate citizen in sponsoring activities, and in particular activities in the community noting that the bank is promoting togetherness in the communities, “and that is what the Gingerama Committee is trying to do with the Gingerama Festival.”

“We have four beautiful, fabulous contestants who will be there,” revealed Mr Evelyn. “They are raring and ready to go and they will be giving you a show of a life time. And so we are expecting the whole of Nevis and of course persons from St. Kitts as well, to come and support us during Gingerama 2017 and in particular the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Miss Gingerama Pageant.”

ENDS