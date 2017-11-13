Development Bank T-20 Tournament Bowls Off-All Stars Start On Winning Note

By:Curtis Morton

The Pennyless All-stars team, started on a winning note, as the Development Bank T-20 Cricket tournament, commenced at the ET Willett Park on Sunday evening.

President of the Nevis Cricket Association, Mr. Denrick Liburd, thanked the well-known institution for their timely sponsorship of the tournament and announced that cash prizes will be available, after each game, for the top performers as follows:

$250.00 for the winning team

$150.00 for the MVP of each team

The league was off to a shaky start, as one of the teams scheduled for the first game, was a no show.

However, with one of the teams for the second scheduled game also missing, the team that was already at the Park, a combination of Big Rock and SDA Jets, enraged the All-stars team, to get the league going.

The All-stars team batted first and were off to a rollicking start, with Wasim Boom-Boom Mintos, hitting sixes as if they were going out of style. His partner, Ross Powell, also played aggressively.

Skipper Akito Willett later joined the party and hit several huge maximums of his own.

The Jets/Big Rock team, got off to a sluggish start, in response and lost wickets consistently and eventually succumbed at 73 for 8-effectively all out, as they were playing with only nine men.

Summarized scores: Pennyless All-stars 206 for 8 from 20 overs: Wasim Mintos 53 (4×4 and 5×6); Akito Willet 48 (1×4 and 5×6); Ross Powell 30

Anand Bhim 3 for 38; Rakeesh Subramani 1 for 20; Curtis Morton SR 1 for 24

SDA Jets 73 for 8: Curtis Morton 22; Rakeesh Subramani 17

Malik Semper 3 for 22; J. Carmichael 2 for 7; Wasim Mintos 1 for 0; T. Clarke 1 for 17

Pennyless All-stars won by 133 runs