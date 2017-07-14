Diamond League Promises Much for Young Footballers on Nevis

The dynamic four are at it again.

The four young athletes, who Minister Hazel Brandy-Williams was instrumental in getting to access higher education opportunities at the GC Foster College in Jamaica, have come up with yet another exciting initiative.

In recent times, Kezron Archibald, Aljay Newton, Sianna Leader and Kerisha Powell, teamed up in organizing a Netball clinic for young aspiring Netballers on the island and now they will be focusing their attention to the under 17 Footballers.

In what has been dubbed ‘The Diamond league,’ the four have organized a tournament which will be open to male and female footballers, under the age of 17.

The tournament will be held at the Brown Hill hard court on Saturday 15th July, starting at 3 pm.

According to the organizers, they are anticipating at least 7 teams of five persons per team.

However, no person or team will be turned back, once they meet the established criterion.

Trophies will be awarded to the top two teams.

The event is sponsored by the Youth and Sports department and coordinated by the four student athletes.

The general public is kindly invited to witness this exciting event.