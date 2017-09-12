Director of Youth and Sports Commend Youthful Basketball Team-Eagles

By:Curtis Morton

In a recent round table discussion, chaired by Ramie Gumbs and hosted at the Youth and Sports Department, Mr. Jamir Claxton, Director of Youth and Sports, warmly congratulated the executive members of the Youth and Sports Eagles Basketball team and especially coach Jeffrey Lewis, for the idea of creating the team and the progress that it has made since it got started.

According to Claxton, Lewis approached him with a plan which centered around getting some of the youths actively involved in something positive and using the game of Basketball as a means of keeping them busy while enjoying a sport that they love and also using the game as a means for them to acquire scholarships towards their further education. He noted that his Department has been fully supportive ever since.

Lewis for his part, noted that the team was formed about four to five years ago and because the youngsters stated that they wanted to fly, they came up with the name EAGLES.

He also stated that persons interested in becoming members of the team can contact the executive members once they are from five years upwards.

Claxton also pointed out that his department has placed heavy value on the sport, as a vehicle to keep young people away from deviant behaviour. He also stated that the mix of older players with the younger ones, is deliberate, as the older ones serve as role models to the younger ones and help in their overall positive development.

Sports officer, Kelvin Bramble and member of the club, also stated that the players were very active in assisting in the coordination of a recent Basketball camp.

Manager Shicare Thomas also spoke to the successes of the team and indicated that the team has participated in the Nevis Basketball tournament and the Malcolm Guishard league and placed second in both tournaments, in their last outing.

The team then made a bold move to participate in the A division of the SKABA league in St.Kitts and won 6 games and lost 4 in the preliminary rounds and actually made it into the play offs

They won over the J-Hawks team in an elimination round and then engaged the undefeated Conquerors team in a best of three series. They won the first game up to the point of the interview and were gearing up for game two and hoping to seal the deal.

The executive members of the Youth and Sports Eagles team are: Shicare Thomas-manager; Treasurer-Shicana Thomas; Jeffrey Lewis –coach and Secretary-Nichole Stapleton.