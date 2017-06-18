DJ Tero takes ‘crown’ in Music Festival DJ Mix Down

Before a massive crowd, a new champion was crowned in the 2017 edition of the Music Festival DJ Mix Down that was held at Vibes Beach Bar on the Frigate Bay Strip, on Saturday, 17th June, 2017.

Delivering a superb performance DJ Tero held all other competitors at bay and emerged winner of the second DJ Mix Down competition, a pre-Music Festival event sponsored by Angostura (White Oak) with local agents C&C.

The event was one of several Fringe Activities organized by marketing firm VhCommunications on behalf of the organizing committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

In first position, DJ Tero scored a total of 275 points by the judges, followed by DJ Shaggy with 250 points, and in third place was DJ Xtortion with 230 points.

Last year’s winner, Selecta Dean, was unable to place in the top three this time around. However, she will always retain the distinction of being the first DJ to win the first-ever St. Kitts Music Festi-val Mix Down competition.

Eight artiste performed in the competition. The remaining five competitors were:

DJ Slimz – 215 Points (Chalice Sounds)

DJ Chris – 200 Points (Street Vibes Sound)

Selecta Deen – 175 Points

DJ Elvis – 175 Points (Nemisis Sound)

DJ Youthe – 130 Points

This year’s prize winnings were EC$3000 for first place, $1500 for second and $1000 for third.

During the event several Music Festival giveaways and gifts were provided to the large audience, facilitated by the Music Festival Brand Ambassadors.