Dominica Pledges $670,000 To Barbuda Recovery

Dominica has pledged over half a million Eastern Caribbean dollars to help recovery efforts in Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Antigua on Sunday with other OECS counterparts in a show of solidarity with Barbudans who were displaced by Hurricane Irma.

“In Dominica with the limited resources that we have, we are committing US$250,000.00 or (EC$670,000.00) to the government to assist with its response to the immediate situation,” he said.

Skerrit and the team were part of a tour of a shelter in Antigua.

He told reporters after a closed-door meeting with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne that Dominica will assist in any way possible.

He also urged all residents to cooperate with each other.

“There is no need for any discord. The country must be united in its efforts to bring about a permanent solution to the current suffering of the people of Barbuda,” he said.

Meantime St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allan Chastanet said the countries of the OECS have an obligation to support each other, and the Windward Islands will do what they can for the Leewards.

Chastanet also said the OECS initiative is to support the work of CDEMA – the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and other entities. Prime Minister Browne says the help is appreciated.

Barbuda was devastated by Irma and the island was declared uninhabitable.