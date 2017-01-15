The UK is “doing great” following its vote to leave the EU, US President-elect Donald Trump has said.

In his first UK interview, with former justice secretary Michael Gove for the Times, Mr Trump said he thought the UK was “so smart in getting out”.

Mr Trump promised a quick trade deal between the US and the UK after he takes office in five days time.

He also criticised Nato and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policies.Read More…http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38631832

