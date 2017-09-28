DOUBLE HURRICANE HELL: Giant Atlantic SUPERSTORM set to smash into Britain NEXT week

By NATHAN RAO

A HUGE superstorm born from TWO massive Atlantic hurricanes is set to rip into Britain NEXT week and bring weather hell to the UK.

Violent gales and torrential downpours will bring chaos across the country with power and transport networks facing severe disruption.

The latest weather models show Hurricanes Lee and Maria – currently located off the east coast of the United States – merging in the mid-Atlantic Ocean to form a colossal new storm.

In the past 24 hours Lee has been upgraded by the US National Hurricane Centre from a Category 1 to a Category 3 hurricane. Latest GFS tracks released this morning show the projected path of the newly formed storm hitting the UK early next week.

The NOAA NHC's latest update forecasts that Maria has gained in strength again and is now back as a Category 1 hurricane. The merged new storm will near the west coast of Ireland by Sunday evening.