Basseterre-St. Kitts-According to a press release by Government’s press secretary, Ms. Valencia Grant, the Federal cabinet of St.Kitts and Nevis has decided to pay a double salary to government employees and related auxiliary workers in the month of December.

The cabinet looked at the stresses related to the recent passage of two hurricanes and the fact that the government has enjoyed a good fiscal year.

The cabinet is advising the persons receiving the Christmas gift, to spend it wisely.