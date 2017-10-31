Dynasty Ballers Upset CG Rebels

By:Curtis Morton

Multiple times champions in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, CG Rebels, were taken down a notch on Sunday night, as they came up against the Dynasty Ballers.

The CG Rebels appeared to be in control of the game at half time, with a scoreline of 28 to 18 in their favour.

However, the Dynasty Ballers showed great resilience in the remaining half of the game, to take the third quarter by 4 points and then completely dominate the final quarter, when the veteran CG Rebels players seemed to be showing signs of burn out, to take that quarter by all of 13 points.

The Dynasty Ballers’ players were understandably jubilant. It was their first win against the more established team.

Final score: Dynasty ballers 52 CG Rebels 45

First Quarter C G Rebels 15 Dynasty Ballers 8

Second Quarter C G Rebels 13 Dynasty Ballers 10

Third Quarter Dynasty Ballers 14 C G Rebels 10

Fourth Quarter Dynasty Ballers 20 C G rebels 7

Half Time score 28 -18 in favor of C G Rebels

Dynasty Ballers 52 points

Trevorne Simmonds 16 points 3 rebounds 2 assists 7steals 3 turnovers 0 of 1 free throw

Greg Angol 6 points 7 rebounds 1 assist 8 steals 2 turnovers 2 of 4 free throws made.

Dio Hendrickson 2 points 6 rebounds 1 assist 4 steals

Vicario Hendrickson 2 points 6 rebounds 2 steals

C G Rebels 45 points

Jermie Jeffers 16 points 6 rebounds 1assist 5steals 5 turnovers 2 of 4 free throws made

Donford Wilkinson 13 points 10 rebounds 1assist 1steal 1b/s 5 turnovers 1 of 3 free throw made

Royden Browne 1 point 10 rebounds 5 assists 4steals 1b/s 2 turnovers 1 of 4 free throw made

Sylvester Matthew 9 points 3 rebounds 3 steals 4 turnovers

Malcolm Guishard Basketball League Game 4 29th October 2017

In match two on that same night, CG massive pulled away from Ole Skool to win by a margin of

72 to 45

First Quarter C G Massive 17 Ole Skool 12

Second Quarter C G Massives 11 Ole Skool 10

Third Quarter C G Massive 16 Ole Skool 13

Fourth Quarter C G Massive 28 Ole Skool 10

Half Time score 28 – 22 in favor of C G massive

C G Massive 72 points

Kirthni Esdaille 12 points 11 rebounds 2 assists 1 steal 2b/s 2 turnovers 2 of 4 free throws made

Dwayne Warner 13poi 2reb 3ass 1b/s 2turnover 0 of 2 free throw

Karvin Smith 18 points 1reb 3 assists 1 steal 3 turnovers

K Lloyd 7 points 10 rebounds 3 turnovers 1 free throw made

Ole Skool 45 points

Vance Allen 14 points 2 rebounds 3 steals 1 turnover 3 of 4 free throw made

Santos Calderon 11 points 1 rebound 2 assists 2 steals 3 turnovers

Julian Nisbett 6 points 7 rebounds 1 steals 2 of 2 free throw made

N Lewis 4 points 2 rebounds 1assist 1 steals 3b/s 2 turnovers 2 of 2 free throw made

Next game Tuesday 31st October 7:00pm C G Massive vs. Eagles

In the game played on Saturday night

Eagles 66 Bronx Crisis 52

First quarter Eagles 13 Bronx Crisis 11

Second quarter Eagles 14 Bronx Crisis 9

Third quarter Eagles 16 Bronx Crisis 8

Fourth quarter Bronx Crisis 24 Eagles 23

Half time score 27 – 20 in favor of Youth and Sports Eagles

Youth and Sports Eagles 66 points

Marlon Powell 17 points 5 rebounds 2 assists 4 steals 1b/s 1 turnover 2 of 3 free throws made.

Kareem Parry 19 points 2 rebounds 3 assists 5 steals 2 turnovers 3 of 5 free throws made.

Gassano Barry 13 points 2 rebounds 3 steals 1 turnover 2 of 3 free throws made.

Thabiti Abrams 5 points 6 rebounds 1 assist 1steal 6 turnovers 1 of 2 free throws made.

Bronx Crisis 52 points

Kelvin Bramble 29 points 20 rebounds 1 assist 5 steals 3b/s 11 turnovers 5 of 14 free throws made.

Kevin Franklin 4 points 11 rebounds 3 assists 1 turnover.

Shemar Caines 9 points 1 rebound 4 assists 12 turnovers 3 of 7 free throws made.

Lensford Alfred 5 points 5 rebounds 2 assists 5 turnovers.