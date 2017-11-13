Eagles hold the fort versus Dynasty Ballers

By:Curtis Morton
The final match in the preliminary round, in the ongoing Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, was a ring-dinger and did not disappoint the vocal crowd on hand.
It was the youthful, dynamic Eagles team, coming up against the more experienced Dynasty Ballers, on Saturday night.
The game was fast paced and exciting throughout, with the Eagles holding a half time lead of 32 to 27.
In the last five minutes of the game however, the Dynasty men seemed to have run out of gas and some dynamic lay ups by the Eagles, served to soar them into the lead and make a significant pull away.
Final score:
Eagles 79 Dynasty Ballers 68
First quarter Dynasty Ballers 12 Eagles 11
Second quarter Eagles 21 Dynasty Ballers 15
Third quarter tied 19-19
Fourth quarter Eagles 28 Dynasty Ballers 22
Half time score 32 – 27 in favor of Eagles
Eagles 79 points
Kareem Parry 33 poi 1 reb 2 ass 5 ste 5 of 7 free throws made 5 turnovers
Thabiti Abrams 10 poi 17reb 1ass 1ste 3 of 66 free throw made 4turnovers
Gassano Barry 12 poi 11reb 1ass 2 ste 1b/s 4 of 7 free throws made 3 turnovers
Lynchard Charles 6 poi 15 reb 3 ste 0 of 4 free throws 5 turnovers
Dynasty Ballers 68 points
Trevorn Simmonds 26 poi 7reb 5ass 5ste 8 of 14 free throw made 6turnover
Orion Jones 18 poi 6 reb 1 ass 2 ste 4 of 4 free throws made
Creg Angol 7 poi 7 reb 3b/s 1 turnover
Jaleel Huggins 9 poi 2 reb 4 ste 1 of 2 free throws made 2 turnovers
In the first match of the evening, Ole Skool effectively took care of Bronx united with a scoreline of 74 to 55
Ole Skool 74 Bronx Crisis 55
First quarter Bronx Crisis 17 Ole Skool 16
Second quarter Ole Skool 25 Bronx Crisis 11
Third quarter Ole Skool 14 Bronx Crisis 6
Fourth quarter Bronx Crisis 21 Ole Skool 19
Half time score 41 – 28 in favor of Ole Skool
Ole Skool 74 points
Shawn Forbes 33 poi 16 reb 7assists 3 steals 1b/s 15 of 22 free throws made 8 turnovers
Vance Allen 21poi 6 rebounds 4 assists 4steals 3 of 5 free throw made 3 turnovers
Shevon Browne 6 poi 9 rebounds 2 assists 4steals 4 turnovers
Julian Nisbett 8 poi 9 rebounds
Bronx Crisis 55 points
Lenroy Parris 18 points 4rebounds 2 assists 1b/s 2 of 2 free throw made 2 turnoves
Kevin Franklin 4 points 11rebounds 2 assists 3 steals 3b/s 3 turnovers
Shemar Caines 11points 4 rebounds 2 assists 1b/s 2 of 2 free throw made 2 turnovers
Kelvin Bramble 10 points 9 rebounds 3 steals 3b/s 2 turnovers
Malcolm Guishard Basketball League 2017
Points Standing
C G Rebels 13 points
C G Massive 11 points
Bronx Crisis 5 points
Dynasty Ballers 11 points
Ole Skool 9 points
Eagles 11 points
Three teams tied with 11 points
All three teams game points (how many points they won by) and wins were added and lost points (how many points they lost by) subtracted. In the final analysis:
First Place C G Rebels
Second Place Eagles
Third Place C G Massive
Fourth Place Dynasty Ballers
Playoff starts Tuesday 14th 7:00pm second place vs third place-Eagles v CG Massives
Thursday 16th 7:00 pm first place vs fourth place-CG Rebels v Dynasty Ballers