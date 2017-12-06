Early Registration for Rent- to- Own homes take place Now

Charlestown, Nevis (Tuesday, December 5th, 2017) The Nevis Reformation Party continues to roll out visionary plans as the latest gets the residents of Nevis active now, with early registration already taking place for the party’s progressive plan of “Rent- to -Own” home ownership.
The Rent-to-Own Housing initiative will be undertaken in every parish according to party leader, the Hon. Joseph Parry.
For many residents of Nevis, credit score restrictions and the unavailability of large down payments can make home ownership feel out of reach. However, because of the vision of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) a Rent-to-Own option can help eliminate those traditional obstacles.
Prospective homeowners are being encouraged to take advantage of this historical home ownership concept, and invest in your future by registering at: www.nrp.kn/renttoown