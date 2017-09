Residents of some areas in Castries have reported being shaken Friday by an earthquake 112 km North North East of the capital City.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), has confirmed the occurrence of the magnitude 4.6 quake at 6:58 am.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies has supplied the following information regarding Friday’s event:Read More…https://stluciatimes.com/2017/09/15/earthquake-felt-saint-lucia