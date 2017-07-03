Easterns Take Champioship Honours in Under 21 Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

Despite the inclement weather, a fair sized crowd showed up at the ET Willett Park on Sunday 2nd July, in order to witness the finals of the Youth and Sports department/Pennyless Auto Parts, Cricket tournament.

The tournament which was played in honour of the late Philo Wallace, was twice postponed, due to poor weather conditions, but still attracted quite a number of spectators on the day.

The Easterns team batted first and raced to 202 in their allotted overs. Jamie Cornelius and Javani Tyson both scored half centuries.

The Central team, struggled in response and lost wickets on a regular basis and finally succumbed for under 100 runs.

Carl Tuckett chaired the presentation ceremony and special awards were delivered as follows:

MVP of the finals for Easterns-Javani Tyson-67 runs 3 wickets

MVP of the finals for Central-Rajindra Balgobin

Best Fielder-Saeed Williams

Best Bowler/most wickets-Akadianto Willet-12 wickets

Best batsman/most runs-Jamie Cornelius-195 runs

Best wicket keeper-N’Cosie George

Most improved wicketkeeper-Javion Barrett

MVP of the entire tournament-Jamie Cornelius

Umpire Earl David also received a special award

Best catch of the finals-N’Cosie George and Saeed Williams-tied

Youth and Sports under 21 champions for 2017-Easterns.