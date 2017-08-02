Ebuka Wins Prestigious Gospel Contest

Basseterre-St. Kitts-His full name is Ebuka Agwunobi and obviously not Kittitian by birth but certainly Kittitian in heart and spirit.

He hails from Africa-Nigeria to be exact, but he is currently pursuing medicinal studies at the Windsor University School of Medicine, in St.Kitts.

Having lived in St.Kitts for the past two years, Ebuka is clear in his mind that he loves the island and its people.

‘They have been very nice to me and I have grown fond of them,’ he said.

Ebuka represented the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis in the emerging gospel challenge, which was held in Antigua on July 8th and won.

In a recent interview, Ebuka spoke of the experience.

He indicated that a friend told him of the competition, which is incidentally in its third year and is hosted by EMERGE MEDIA, whose chairperson is the famous gospel Artiste, Sherwin Gardner.

He registered and duly submitted the first phase requirement of a video, with him doing an acapella rendition of the song ‘Give me you-everything else can wait’.

The judges were so impressed that he was chosen to represent St.Kitts and Nevis.

The next phase of the competition, required him to travel to Antigua, where he competed in the top ten, specially chosen individuals, who came from such islands as St. Vincent & the Grenadines; Antigua & Barbuda; and St. Lucia. This was done in front of a live audience.

He sang the song ‘What you fighting for,’ which was sent to all of the competitors, prior to their arriving in Antigua.

The top ten was narrowed down to three and they all had to pull from a bag, one of three songs that they were given to learn, since they arrived in Antigua.

‘I was hoping to pull ‘Greater’ by Sherwin Gardner, but instead the Lord allowed me to pull ‘Two man army’ by POSITIVE.

‘It was awesome. The song ministered to me and I was able to minister to the huge audience,’ he said.

After the tremendous reception from the audience, the judges had no choice but to award him as the winner.

Ebuka indicated that his win has opened up many doors of opportunity:

For one, he has been privileged to perform alongside some of his heroes, such as Sherwin Gardner himself. He has also signed a fairly lucrative contract, worth $50,000.00 EC, with the Sherwin Gardner label.

Add to that, the fact that DIGICEL has thrown in another $5,000.00 EC, plus a cell phone.

He will also be performing at a gospel fes’ to be held in Antigua in October and at GLOW FES, which will be held in Trinidad, later this year as well.

‘The future is bright and will only get brighter. The paths of the righteous shines brighter and brighter, even unto that perfect day,’ he said.

Ebuka became a Christian in 2009 and noted that since then his life has changed drastically for the better.

He discovered that he can sing and indeed minister through singing and has become a choir director in his church.

He used the opportunity to admonish all young persons to give their hearts to God, noting that God would then show them their full potential and bless them tremendously.

‘Please look for Jesus today. He will make your life more glorious than before,’ he said.

Ebuka’s manager, Mrs. Marsha Chatergee, also informed the general public that if they need to contact Ebuka to sing and minister in their respective churches, or at concerts etc he can be contacted via Facebook, at EBUKA MUSIC; via Instagram at EBUKA MUSIC SKN or via telephone number 763-1718, which is also the WhatsApp number.

