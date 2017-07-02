ECCB Hosts 5th Annual Conference of Regional Central Banks Security Chiefs

Chiefs of Security from Central Banks across the Caribbean have been challenged to embrace change, grow leadership capacity and deepen regional cooperation.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy N. J. Antoine issued that challenge as he addressed the opening of the 5th Annual Conference of Regional Central Banks Security, which was held at the ECCB Headquarters, St Kitts and Nevis from 29 June to 1 July.

The conference was held under the theme: Greater Efficiency Through an Integrated Regional Central Bank Security Network: “The Expanded Role of Central Bank Security”.

Governor Antoine advised the Central Bank Security Chiefs that regional cooperation was particularly critical at this time given that central banks are faced with increasingly complex and fast changing challenges.

In delivering the key note address, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft, Head, Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), Antigua and Barbuda, echoed the Governor’s call to deepen regional cooperation and urged the security chiefs to resist acting on their own and to develop a culture where they seek information from and share information with their various counterparts in other jurisdictions.

During the two-day conference the participants engaged in discussions on cyber security; the role of security in Enterprise Risk Management; the importance of competent leadership; internal threats that central banks face and measures required to counter these threats.

The participating Central Banks were:

Centrale Bank van Aruba

Central Bank of Bahamas

Central Bank of Barbados

Central Bank of Belize

Central Bank of Curacao and Saint Maarten

Bank of Guyana

Banque De La Repulique D’Haiti

Bank of Jamaica

Central Bank of Suriname

Central Bank of Trinidad &Tobago

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank