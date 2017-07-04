Eighteen Students Graduated at Vern N Llew

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- The Charlestown Wesleyan Holiness Church was a buzz of activity on the afternoon of Monday 3rd July.

That was the day that the Vern N Llew Preschool hosted its annual graduation ceremony.

It all started with an impressive processional of the graduating class, all resplendently attired in their gowns and caps.

The invocation was delivered by Teacher Carol Thompson and the National Anthem was sung by all present.

The proceedings were ably chaired by the Coordinator of the Early Childhood Division at the Department of Education, Mrs. Dawny Lanns.

In her brief opening remarks, she warmly congratulated the teachers, parents and students of the school and wished the graduates well, as they move on to primary school.

A very comprehensive school’s report was delivered by head teacher Mrs. Vernitha Collins who gave an overview of all of the activities of the school, over the last year. She also took time out to ‘big up’ the outstanding parents and her dedicated staff for all that they had done to ensure the continued success of the school.

Delivering the feature address, was former student of the school, Mr. Mario Phillip. He took time out to congratulate the graduates and beseeched them to be disciplined and studious as they moved to ‘big school’.

He also admonished the parents to PLAY (with the children); PAY (whatever needs to be paid on their behalf) and PRAY (with and for them).

He also saluted the teachers of the school for doing such a fine job and was proud to state that he is indeed a graduate of the renowned institution.

Intermingled with the speeches were poems presented by some of the children and a reading by Ms. Alecia Ross-Delashley.

The valedictorian speeches were jointly delivered by top students Beleekha and Rayshaun and a wonderful rendition in song, by the graduating class.

The Graduants then received their certificates and there were some presentations by Headmistress Collins, to some deserving parents and other individuals who had contributed to the success of the school and one parent also took time out to present gifts to the hard working teachers.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Heyliger and then the graduating class happily marched out of the church, led by Teacher Collins and engaged in the usual photo opp, at the front of the church.